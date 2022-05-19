Female Afghan TV journalists describe a ‘psychological prison’ amid Taliban order to cover their faces on air

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN Business)It’s a somber Thursday morning at TOLOnews, Afghanistan’s leading independent news channel. The staff was told the day before that the Taliban have ordered female presenters to cover their faces on air.

The devastating directive came on Wednesday from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which replaced the country’s Ministry of Women’s Affairs after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August.

In the newsroom, headquartered in central Kabul, two presenters break down in tears in conversation with CNN.

“They want women to be removed from the screen. They are afraid of an educated woman,” says 27-year-old Khatera, who has been anchoring the morning news for the past five months.

“First, they deprived girls from going to school and then they came onto media now. I am sure, they don’t want the presence of women in general,” she adds.

