Father charged with sexually touching teenage daughter

A 35-year-old unemployed man was denied bail on Thursday after he was charged with three offences of sexually touching his teenage daughter.

The man appeared before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court after he was charged with the offences, which allegedly occurred in December 2022 and January 2023.

The child confided in a teacher that her father had touched her and the matter was reported to the Child Protection Unit. He was arrested on February 7 and will reappear in court on Monday.

The investigation was supervised by Senior Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Simmons and Sgt James.

