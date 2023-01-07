Black Immigrant Daily News
Fatal shooting at Fitts Village Loop Barbados
Police are on the scene of a shooting at Fitts Village, St James.
Reports to Loop News are that there is a fatality, however attempts to police public relations have been futile up to publishing time.
The incident reportedly happened just after 7pm.
More details to come.
