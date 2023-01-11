Farmer slapped with gun, shooting charges 9 months after incident Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Twenty-nine-year-old Jeffroy Smith, otherwise called ‘Gully’, a farmer of Cornwall district in St Elizabeth, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent following an incident in his district on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Reports from the Black River police are that about 4:30 pm on that date, the now-complainant was walking along a roadway when Smith and other men armed who were armed with handguns, approached her.

An argument developed among them, during which Smith allegedly opened gunfire at the complainant, who managed to escape.

A report was made to the police, and on Sunday, January 11, 2023, and Smith turned himself in and was charged following a question-and-answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

NewsAmericasNow.com