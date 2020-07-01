Facebook bans, removes hundreds of far-right ‘boogaloo’ groups

WASHINGTON (Tribune Content Agency) — Facebook said Tuesday it was banning and removing 220 accounts from its platform as well as dozens of accounts from Instagram that are part of a loose, “violent U.S.-based anti-government network” that calls itself the “boogaloo” movement. The company said it had removed 95 Instagram accounts, 28 pages and 106 groups that currently are part of the network. Another 400 groups and 100 other pages on Facebook also were removed for violating the company’s policies on dangerous and violent content,…