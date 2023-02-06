Expression of Thanks for Assistance

The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

The Royal Grenada Police Force extends sincere thanks to the members of public who assisted in the rescue efforts following the motor vehicle accident which occurred on Friday the 13th day of January 2023 at Woodford, St John, resulting in a vehicle running off the road, into a precipice, and the driver being trapped inside. Your assistance led to the driver being rescued and brought to safety.

Special thanks to the workers Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority, Grenada Electricity Services (Grenlec), and On The Spot Hardware for their special contribution towards the success of the operation.

Such actions demonstrate how the cooperation and collaboration of the Police and the community make Grenada a much safer and better place to live.

Hats off to the heroes.