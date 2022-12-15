Ex-sport minister Ramsaran back home after beating

Black Immigrant Daily News

Former sport minister Manohar Ramsaran, left, is hugged by Kelly Village/Warrenville councillor and Munroe Road Cricket Club chairman Samuel Sankar, while recovering from injuries at Mt Hope Hospital last week.

FORMER minister of sport Manohar Ramsaran, 73, is improving and has returned home after being attacked by a homeless man who was using the Munroe Road Cricket Club in Cunupia for shelter.

On December 6, Munroe Road Cricket Club president Ramsaran told the homeless man to leave the premises. The man got angry and hit Ramsaran with a piece of wood, breaking his left arm.

Ramsaran was first warded at Mt Hope Hospital before being transferred to Sangre Grande Hospital, where he had surgery. He is still in pain, but is in good spirits.

In the past Ramsaran has worked with drug rehab programmes in an effort to help people get their lives back on track and hopes these programmes are still taking place.

Ramsaran thanked everyone for the support. He said he could not respond to all of the WhatsApp messages because of the pain in his hand.

The homeless man, 22, has been sentenced to 32 months’ hard labour after pleading guilty to assaulting Ramsaran.

