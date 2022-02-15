Ex-Honduras president agrees to extradition to the US

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The former President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, opted on Tuesday to surrender to US authorities a day after they issued an extradition warrant for him.

Hernandez, who left office last month after eight years as president, posted a voice recording on his Twitter page early on Tuesday morning, confirming his readiness to surrender to authorities.

“I am ready to collaborate and voluntarily arrive with their accompaniment at the moment that the natural judge appointed by the honorable Supreme Court of Justice decides it, Hernandez said. “To be able to face this situation and defend myself.”

In his message, Hernandez thanked his supporters and said he had contacted the national police and was waiting to be tried.

The United States has asked Honduran authorities for Hernandez’s extradition, according to information from a Honduran government source, obtained exclusively by CNN en Espanol (CNNE) anchor Fernando del Rincon.

Read More