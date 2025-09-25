Prome Minister Eman a reuni cu Nico van Grieken Esaki ta e proceso di Rijkswet splica stap pa stap VNO a organiza dia special pa mas di 180 studiante di Colegio Arubano y Colegio Nigel Matthew Polis lo cuminza cera ruta di Robert Jeand’or for di 2’or merdia caba A cuminsa pa crea un Control Center ultramoderno na WEB Aruba NV Dies aña di prizon exigi pa homber cu a abusa di dos mucha muher y haya cu 6 arma di candela
World News

Ex-FBI Director Comey says he is 'innocent' after US court indictment 

25 September 2025
DEVELOPING STORY,

News|Donald Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey says he is innocent of criminal charges following his indictment by a United States court for allegedly making false statements and obstruction of justice.

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent, so let’s have a trial and keep the faith,” Comey said in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday evening in the US.

The charges against Comey stem from his 2020 testimony to the US Senate Judiciary Committee regarding contact between US President Donald Trump’s election campaign team and Russia during Trump’s 2016 run for president.

Comey is a longtime critic of Trump.

Trump fired Comey as FBI director when he was president in 2017.

This is a developing story. More to follow shortly.

 

