Ex-FBI Director Comey says he is ‘innocent’ after US court indictment 

Former FBI Director James Comey says he is innocent of criminal charges following his indictment by a United States court for allegedly making false statements and obstruction of justice.

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent, so let’s have a trial and keep the faith,” Comey said in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday evening in the US.

The charges against Comey stem from his 2020 testimony to the US Senate Judiciary Committee regarding contact between US President Donald Trump’s election campaign team and Russia during Trump’s 2016 run for president.

Comey is a longtime critic of Trump.

Trump fired Comey as FBI director when he was president in 2017.

This is a developing story. More to follow shortly.