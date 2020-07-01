Europe suspends Pakistan’s PIA flights over fake pilot licence scandal

Regulators have barred Pakistan International Airlines from the European Union for six months after the state-run carrier grounded nearly a third of its pilots for holding fake or dubious licences, officials said Tuesday. The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) told PIA “it is still not sure” if all the remaining pilots are properly qualified, and “they have lost their confidence” in the airline, PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan told AFP. The suspension is the latest fallout for PIA after Pakistan’s aviation minister told parliament last week that a government review had found 262 of…