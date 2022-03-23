ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer ends 1st spacewalk with water in his helmet

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer’s first spacewalk was an eventful one, beginning and ending with helmet issues.

Maurer and NASA astronaut Raja Chari began the spacewalk at 8:32 a.m. ET.

At the beginning of the walk, Maurer experienced an issue involving the camera and light assembly on his helmet, which did not pose any threat to his safety, according to NASA. Chari assisted Maurer and they worked on a solution with mission control members on the ground, which involved some wiring. Once it was fixed, the duo began working on their spacewalk activities around 9:44 a.m. ET.

The spacewalk concluded at 3:26 p.m. ET, lasting six hours and 54 minutes. Once Maurer and Chari were back inside the air lock, water was identified in Maurer’s helmet.

The mission control team on the ground asked him to collect the water and determine how much was present. Maurer sad there was an 8- to 10-inch-diameter circle of water and dampness in the vent port. About 30% to 50% of the visor was coated in water.

