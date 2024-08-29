Errol de Freitas contento cu 500 persona a aplica pa trabao na Secrets

The content originally appeared on: Diario
ORANJESTAD (AAN) Errol de Freitas, Presidente di San Nicolas Business Association (SNBA),
a menciona del entrevista cu DIARIO, cu un cantidad di 500 persona a solicita pa trabao na Secrets Hotel, durante e Job Fair.
Esaki ta un cantidad record, de Freitas a bisa. Hopi negoshi ta buscando trahado y tin hopi oportunidad, de Freitas a subraya.
“Interesante ta cu hendenan di San Nicolas ta bay Playa pa wak cinema. Hende di Noord ta y di Playa ta bin San Nicolas, pa bay cinema. Ta interesante wak con hendenan ta bula rond. Nan ta buscando un caminda di bay, algo pa haci”, el a bisa.
SNBA kier encurasha hobennan entrepreneur pa nan lanta nan negoshi na San Nicolas, ya cu tin interes pa esaki tambe.