Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Rapper Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is all grown up, and if there is any indication of how old we are getting, the news that she is engaged and set to tie the knot soon will surely drive the point home.

Hailie became well known due to her father rapper about her in his songs and talking about his motivations as a father. Hailie Jade is now 27 years old, and she and her boyfriend Evan McClintock became engaged recently, she shared on Instagram. Hailie shared the news about the proposal on Monday, along with a carousel of photos from the romantic moment that Evan popped the big question.

Evan was seen on one knee as both smiled from ear to ear. The couple was seen enjoying champagne while decked out in warm winter gear after the proposal. Hailie also shared a photo of the diamond with a very simple message to recap the events.

“Casual weekend recap,” she wrote along with “i love you” as she tagged her fiancé and the tossing in emojis.

Hailie and Evan are said to have been dating in 2016, and her father also seems to know the young man as he was seen in some throwback family photos shared by Hailie.

Eminem wasn’t seen in the engagement photos, but the rapper has often spoken about fatherhood and shared that he was a proud dad, especially since his daughter continues to make him proud.

“Hailie is 23, no babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good, she’s made me proud for sure, she’s graduated from college,” Eminem said in a 2020 sitdown with Mike Tyson on Hot Boxin.

In the meantime, fans of Eminem were sure to react to the engagement news. “Now to wait for Slim Shady’s response,” one person said.

“Did he pass the freestyle test tho,” another said. “Wonder if he asked the goat,” another asked.

The Detroit rapper has not publicly reacted, but he has always been very private with his family life outside of rap music.