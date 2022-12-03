Elderly woman perish in St James house fire Loop Jamaica

The St James police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who perished in a fire that razed her house Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 90-year-old Ida Maye White of Go Peace Lane in Salt Spring, St. James.

Reports are that at about 8:30 am, a relative arrived at the elderly woman’s house to find smoke and fire coming from the building.

The relative sought assistance, however, the fire quickly engulfed the two-bedroom board structure.

White’s body was subsequently found among the rubble during the cooling-down operation.

Firefighters have not yet established what caused the blaze.

