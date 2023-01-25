Elderly St James man gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Seventy-year-old Eugene Sewell, otherwise called ‘Rat’, of Cambridge, St James, has been missing since Tuesday, January 24.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (five feet two inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 5:30 pm, Sewell was seen walking along Spanish Town Road in St Andrew wearing a white floral shirt, black pants and a black hat.

All efforts to contact him since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Eugene Sewell is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876- 923-7111, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.