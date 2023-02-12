Elderly man missing as fire destroys Windsor Forest building

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Windsor Forest, WCD, house on fire

An elderly man is believed to have been trapped in a building that was engulfed and completely destroyed by a massive fire at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara, this afternoon.

The missing man has so far been identified only as “Slowy”. According to persons in the area, he is the owner of the premises. At this time, it is unclear how many persons were living at the property.

The two-storey building housed a supermarket and a Church on the bottom flat while the top flat was the living quarter. The fire started sometime after 14:00h today.

One neighbour told this publication that he was at home when he saw sparks coming from the two-storey building.

At the time, there were persons in the Church practising.

The neighbour further related that shortly after, he heard screams and persons running out of the Church.

The building then became engulfed in flames, which spread rapidly.

Firefighters have since managed to extinguish the blaze and are currently rummaging through the debris to locate the missing man.

INews will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

