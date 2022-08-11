Eight police officers killed in Sierra Leone during anti-government protests, minister says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Eight police officers were killed during violent anti-government protests in Sierra Leone on Wednesday, the country’s youth minister told CNN on Thursday.

The officers, six men and two women, were “brutalized” and killed in the area where the protests held on Wednesday, youth minister Mohamed Orman Bangura said.

The protests grew violent at times. Graphic images and video of battered and seriously injured protesters and some members of security forces could be seen on social media. Security forces were also seen firing guns at citizens.

Bangura said he could not immediately confirm the number of civilians killed or injured in the violent demonstrations.

