Eerste zege ooit Livo op Yelyco
The content originally appeared on: De Ware Tijd Online
Livo heeft haar eerste zege ooit in de mannenhoofdklasse van de Surinaamse Volleybalbond behaald op Yelyco. “We hebben eindelijk van ze kunnen winnen. Het voelt lekker aan”, liet captain Dean Kasdi vrijdagavond na de verrassende viersets triomf (20-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-16) op de titelverdediger weten.
