Education official responds to threat of industrial action by teachers

Browne

Director of Education Clare Browne has responded to threats of strike action by teachers.

“It is unfortunate that we are here given the numerous engagements of the Ministry of Education with the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers and our tenacious efforts (evident by actions already in progress, but not captured in the communication cited) to rectify the issues raised.

The Ministry must continue to engage the Union and work aggressively with the other necessary governmental departments as we seek to bring swift resolution to the matters.

Another urgent meeting is set for Monday morning with the Executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers.”

