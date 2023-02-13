Education Ministry launches Mash Band 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

As Mashramani 2023 draws closer, the Ministry of Education on Monday launched its Mashramani Band 2023 under the theme, “Wheels of Progress – Creating and Promoting Diversity and Inclusion for all”.

Delivering brief remarks, Deputy Permanent Secretary – Administration, Ms Indrani Ramnarine highlighted that after two years of being unable to participate in a Costume and Float Parade due to COVID-19, this year’s band is going to be better than previous years.

She noted that the Ministry of Education’s Children’s Mashramani Competition 2023 is already underway and will culminate at the end of this week. The competition will be held at the National Cultural Centre from February 16 to 17, 2023, while the Children’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from Parade Ground all the way to the Everest Cricket Club Ground.

Speaking at the launch, designer of the Ministry’s costume, Mr Neilson Nurse stated that the Ministry of Education has always been the most eye-catching band during the road parade on Mash Day and has always been dominating the small band category.

During the launch, the audience was treated to performances by the Buxton Steelpan Orchestra, Guyanese Artiste Vanilla who gave the audience a peak into what to expect on Mash Day, a dance by students of the St. Stanislaus College and a poem entitled “A Proud Mother” performed by a student from the Tutorial High School.

