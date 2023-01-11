Education Ministry concerned over assault of teacher at Graham’s Hall Primary School

Black Immigrant Daily News

Education Minister Priya Manickchand

See full statement from Ministry of Education:

Assault of teacher at Graham’s Hall Primary School

The Ministry of Education (MOE) views with grave concern the physical assault of Mr. Shawn Marshall, a graduate teacher attached to Graham’s Hall Primary by a parent of the school. Whatever the circumstances, it is a reprehensible and ghastly act. It is unacceptable and will not be condoned in the least.

Schools are considered as a safe space and any act of violence is deemed totally unacceptable.

When parents or guardians are engaged in violent acts against teachers, it goes against established values, norms, and expectations. We cannot beat teachers and then ask them to teach our children peaceful conflict resolution.

The MOE will therefore take all appropriate actions to ensure that all teachers continue to work in a safe and secured environment. Such actions include prohibiting violent parents or guardians from having access to the school premises, transferring any learner out of a school whose parents commit acts of violence on teachers or any other sanction deemed necessary, while encouraging the police or any other institution or authority to take whatever action the law prescribes.

Parents or guardians are reminded that in any instance where an incident occurs with a teacher, the matter must be brought to the attention of the head teacher or teacher in-charge of the school or institution.

This is for information and guidance.

NewsAmericasNow.com