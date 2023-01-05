Education Minister warns public to be aware of free laptops offer Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Education Minister warns public to be aware of free laptops offer Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

8 found shot dead in US home after wife sought divorce

Family of slain US missionary coming to Jamaica hoping for justice

Education Minister warns public to be aware of free laptops offer

Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month

Second taxi operator killed in two days

Man City beat Chelsea 1-0, trim gap to Arsenal to 5 points

Long-time Lotto player starts New Year $190 million richer

Man charged with stealing police service vehicle

Sterling and Pulisic suffer injuries as Chelsea’s problems pile up

Government to partner with the church to tackle mental health Issues

Thursday Jan 05

19?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Fayval Williams

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Minister of Education and Youth is warning the public that the ministry is not associated with an online advisory telling persons that applications are open for a ‘Students Laptop Scheme 2023’.

In relation to the development, Fayval Williams said, “principals, teachers and the general public are being warned to be wary of clicking on the link”.

According to the offer, the scheme is open to all students who, for financial reasons, are not in a position to purchase a laptop of their own, and are in need of a laptop at their level of education.

See also

The advisory also claims that 960,000 students are to receive free laptops through the scheme.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

8 found shot dead in US home after wife sought divorce

Jamaica News

Family of slain US missionary coming to Jamaica hoping for justice

Jamaica News

Education Minister warns public to be aware of free laptops offer

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols