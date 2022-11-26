Edinburgh Napier University, info session in Antigua on Thursday, 8th December

Black Immigrant Daily News

We are pleased to announce that we will be visiting Antigua on Thursday, 8th December to discuss the Edinburgh Napier University portfolio of Global Online programmes.

Edinburgh Napier University’s online programmes are recognized by the Antigua and Barbuda National Accreditation Board (ABNAB).

We will be at the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union, Freedom Hall, Newgate Street, St Johns, from 6:30pm to 8pm.

If you are interested in commencing in January 2023, you might benefit from learning more about ENU’s truly innovative MBA and MBM programmes. Completed in a minimum of 18 months, the MBA and MBM can be extended up to a maximum of 4 years, if necessary. These World Class programmes offer exceptional value at under US$10,000. Students can take advantage of modular ‘pay as you go’ instalments.

Now is a great time to develop your skills across a number of subject disciplines from different faculties within the University. These include the following: BSc Computing (Top-up), BSc Nursing Studies (Top-up), MSc Transport Planning and Engineering, MSc Data Engineering and Post Graduate Certificate in Career Development.

You can also learn if you are eligible for the final year of the BA Business Management (Top-up) which is offered with specialisations in Marketing, HRM, Hospitality and Finance as well as the BA Business and Enterprise (Top-up), a more practical Bachelor’s degree for working professionals. BA Marketing Management (Top-up) is aimed at those with Associate degrees and/or significant work experience in this area.

You can reserve your place by email on [email protected] or calling (1) 239 444 4399. Alternatively, you can LIVE CHAT

and our friendly staff will be happy to assist you.

Bring a friend or colleague and you will both be eligible for a US$500 bursary if you enroll at the same time.

We look forward to seeing you!

