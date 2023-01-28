Black Immigrant Daily News

ECCB Launches 40th Anniversary Celebrations

Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) launched its year-long 40th Anniversary Celebrations at a ceremony at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, ECCB Headquarters, on 19 January.

The Honourable Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council, Philip J Pierre, delivered the Keynote Address and Declaration.

In his address, Prime Minister Pierre lauded the ECCB’s achievements in its efforts to serve the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

“Over the past 40 years, the ECCB has continually adapted to the changing needs of its member countries and its external environment,” said Prime Minister Pierre.

He also congratulated the Bank on turning 40 and stated that the people of the region will continue to rely on the ECCB as they navigate the ever-changing landscape of financial and economic development.

In his remarks, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine, issued a clarion call for a strong decade of resilience and transformation which he referred to as ‘a big push’ in the areas of wealth creation; food and nutrition security; energy security; and digital transformation.

Governor advised that, “As a region, we cannot change our history, we cannot change our geography but collectively we can elevate our development trajectory through innovation and collective action.”

The event’s programme included the recognition of various individuals.The Honourable Prime Minister and ECCB Monetary Council Member for Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis, Dr Terrance M Drew, made a special presentation tothe Right Excellent and Right Honourable Dr Sir Kennedy A Simmonds, KCMG, the only living signatory to the ECCB Agreement 1983.

The winners of the ECCB 40th Anniversary logo, theme and stamp competitions were also recognised for their achievements.

The event was streamed live on the ECCB social media platforms.

