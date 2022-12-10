EC$5,000.00 For Flood-Stricken Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Landings Resort and Spa, through The Landings Foundation, has made a generous donation to the recovery efforts now underway at Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School.

During a general assembly at the Union-based school on Friday, December 2, Shellone Surage, Legal and Compliance Officer at The Landings, presented a cheque for EC$5,000.00 to the school’s principal, Ethelene Leonce.

Surage is also Chairperson of The Landings Foundation, which is a charity trust created by the resort.

The funds will go towards the school’s efforts in restoring normalcy after torrential rains swept through its premises on Sunday, November 6 this year. Many items were damaged, including books and electronic equipment. The school’s front fence was also badly damaged.

Following the trough system that also affected much of the island’s north that day, the school was closed and had to adopt a remote learning system as a temporary measure to facilitate the massive clean-up.

Residences Manager at The Landings, Kamille Huggins, said The Landings felt the need to respond as it did because of its deep-rooted and proven support for the Saint Lucian community throughout its years of operation.

“At The Landings, we’re very much about community and want to make sure that our community, including our children, is well taken care of,” said Huggins.

Principal Leonce thanked The Landings for its generous donation to the school’s ongoing recovery efforts.

“I would like to thank you on behalf of my teachers and students for this very important contribution to our recovery process,” she said. “It will go a long way in making things a lot better. We’re back, but my teachers keep saying the glow is still missing. So I suppose that when we begin to replace things and touch up, we’ll really feel like we’re back. So we’re very grateful and appreciative for this gesture.”

SOURCE: The Landings. Headline photo: Ethelene Leonce, Principal of Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School, receives the cheque from Shellone Surage, Legal and Compliance Officer at The Landings, at the school assembly. At far right is Kamille Huggins, Residences Manager at The Landings.

