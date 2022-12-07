Duo wanted for attempted murder of gas station pump attendant

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police are on the hunt for 25-year-old Ron Combermack of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast and Herstelling Sea Dam; and 19-year-old Junior Seferino of Leopold Street, Georgetown and Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

Two carpenters, age 25 and 19, are wanted by police for the attempted murder of 27-year-old Kemraj Ramcharran, a gas station pump attendant of Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast.

Police are on the hunt for 25-year-old Ron Combermack of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast and Herstelling Sea Dam; and 19-year-old Junior Seferino of Leopold Street, Georgetown and Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

The victim works as a pump attendant at the Riffee Gas Station which is located at Henrietta.

The pump attendant would normally sell gas throughout the night and keep the sales money in his possession. However, on October 30 at about 21:00hrs, the victim was working at the gas station when a white car approached the pump.

One of the occupants of the motorcar and the pump attendant had an argument over the opening the gas tank of the car.

The driver of the car drove away and at about 21:45hrs, the car returned to the gas station and two males, who were armed with a piece of wood and a cutlass, exited the car and dealt the victim several lashes and chops to his head and about his body. The victim fell to the ground after which the two men made good their escape.

Police said the victim’s condition is regarded as serious.

Checks were made for the motorcar and occupants but they were not located. Investigation continues.

NewsAmericasNow.com