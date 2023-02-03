Driver on $2.12M bail for Essequibo Coast fatal accident

Black Immigrant Daily News

Twenty-one-year-old Derindra Sitaram was on Friday placed on over $2 million bail after he was slapped with several charges in relation to Tuesday’s accident in which two persons were killed.

Sitaram, a resident of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast and Lot ‘B’ Zelandia, Wakenaam, Essequibo River, appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before her worship, Esther Sam. He was not required to plead to the charge of Motor Manslaughter contrary to section 35A(1) of the motor and vehicle Traffic Act, chapter 51:02 as amended by Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic ( Amended )Act N0. 17 of 2022.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of $2,000,000.

Earlier on Friday, Sitaram also appeared before Magistrate Sam to answer to the charges of Driving under the influence of alcohol and Failure to Render Assistance to injured persons.

He pleaded Not Guilty to both charges and was placed on $100,000 bail for DUI charge and another $20,000 bail for Failure to Render Assistance to injured persons.

Both matters were adjourned to February 28, 2023 for disclosure of statements.

Dead: Zamaan Rafeek and Mohan Maniram

Police had previously reported that on Tuesday at about 00:50h, Sitaram was driving motor car PAD 831 on the Devonshire Castle Public when he struck pedal cyclists, 51-year-old Mohan Maniram and 22-year-old Zamaan Rafeek, killing both men.

As a result of the collision, Sitaram lost control of his speeding car and ended up in a nearby trench on the northern side of the public road. He then exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

However, he was arrested about an hour later, at around 01:30h, at his home – a short distance away from the accident scene. Breathalyzer tests conducted on the driver yielded readings w (45) micrograms (43) micrograms respectively, which were above the prescribed limit.

Meanwhile, after being struck, both pedal cyclists were also thrown into the trench on the southern side of the public road. Maniram – a fisherman of Lot 289 Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast – had his head decapitated as a result of the accident.

“The head deh bout 10ft away from him…we see everything but we couldn’t do nothing, till this morning around 3 ‘o’ clock, they move he from there and carry he parlor,” Mohan’s sister told this publication.

It wasn’t until later Tuesday morning that the body of Rafeek called “Wakoo”, a resident of Lot 25 Paradise, Essequibo Coast, was discovered.

The Police had reported that based on physical evidence of slippers at the scene, further checks were made and sometime around 09:40h, he was found in the trench on the southern side of the Devonshire Castle Public Road

