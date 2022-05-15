Drake Wins Top Artist & Top Rap Album At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Drake walked away with several top Billboard Music Awards at the BBMAs show held on Sunday at the MMG Grand Garden arena in Las Vegas.

Drake‘s wins mostly came from the rap music category, and saw him winning the Top Rap Album award, Top Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and he also won Top Male Artist beating out Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Lil Nas X.

The event was hosted by Sean “Diddy Love” Combs as the annual award ceremony returned in person for the first time since the pandemic started in early 2020.

This year’s awards also saw many relatively new artists making up the nominations list in the main categories like Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top Rap Artist.

The Billboard Music Awards finalists are based on key interactions with music fans, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and data partners Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound.

This year, Doja Cat had 14 nominations, the most nominations of the nominated female artists, while The Weeknd racked up 17, also the most for any male artist.

Doja Cat won the award for Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top Viral Song. She and Summer Walker were the only females on the list, with the male nominees being Silk Sonic, Giveon, and The Weeknd.

Drake and The Weeknd

The other winning females are Megan Thee Stallion for Top Rap Female Artist and Olivia Rodrigo, who won several awards, including Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top New Artist.

The Weeknd won Top R&B Male Artist, while once again, Kanye West scooped up most of the awards for the Christian music category, winning Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Song, Top Christian Song, and Top Christian Album categories.

It has been a big year for hip hop and for Drake who has consistently positioned himself among the top artists across all genres. Winning these awards in these covetous categories only solidify the Canadian rapper as one of the greatest artists of this generation.