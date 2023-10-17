Drake Ties With Michael Jackson For Male Artist With Most No. 1 Songs

Drake scored a record 13th No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tying Michael Jackson for the male solo artist with the most No. 1 songs in the history of the chart.

On Monday, Billboard updated its chart positions, showing Drake and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter” topping the chart this week, continuing the Canadian rapper’s impressive run on the chart. The achievement also saw the Dreamville rapper scoring his first No. 1 song, a clear sign that Drizzy does have the Midas touch.

Despite his lyrical prowess, J. Cole has only now scored his first chart-topping hit and has yet to top the chart with a solo record. Earlier this year, he came close to getting his first No. 1 hit with his single with Lil Durk, “All My Life,” peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. The track has since slipped to No. 22 after spending several weeks in the top 10.

Drake celebrated the achievement by sharing a photo of Michael Jackson wearing an OVO hoodie. The move drew some laughter but also some criticism from some of Michael Jackson’s fans.

Drizzy is now one No. 1 hit away from equaling Rihanna, who has 14 chart-topping hits on the Hot 100. Mariah Carey has 19, and The Beatles has 20 No. 1 hits.

Drake also has seven of the top ten songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, including holding the top three spots with “First Person Shooter,” featuring J. Cole and No. 1, “IDGAF,” featuring Yeat at No. 2, and “Virginia Beach” at No. 3. The song “Calling For You,” featuring 21 Savage came in at No. 5, “Slime You Out,” with SZA, which debut at the top of the chart, at No. 6, “Daylight,” at No. 7,” and “Fear Of Heights” at No. 10.

Drake received some criticisms for the album For All The Dogs from some of his day one fans and some pundits like Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God, who called the project immature. Clearly, the criticisms weren’t enough to slow down sales, with the project heading for a No. 1 debut with 411K album-equivalent units in its first week. The OVO rapper used the opportunity to hit back at his critics last week, blasting Joe Budden as a failed rapper projecting his insecurities on other rappers.

20, The Beatles19, Mariah Carey14, Rihanna13, Drake13, Michael Jackson12, Madonna12, The Supremes11, Whitney Houston10, Janet Jackson10, Stevie Wonder