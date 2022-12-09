Drake Surpasses Eminem For Now Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History

Drake’s career is indeed enjoying its greatest era as he has been named the highest-selling artist according to figures posted by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The history-making feat puts Drake’s decade-and-a-half career at a pinnacle that very few artists have achieved. This means that he has now surpassed rapper Eminem, who previously held the title of the highest-selling singles artist by the RIAA.

The RIAA updated Drake’s certified singles holding to reflect ten new plaques added for singles sold. Drake’s final is now 184 million singles sold over the course of his career.

The songs which have contributed to Drake’s success include his recent diamond certifications for “Hotline Bling” and “One Dance.” Correspondingly, Drake inches past Eminen, who has 166 million units sold. Back in March of this year, the RIAA announced Eminem as the holder of the title.

In the meantime, Drake was recently revealed to be the most streamed artist on Spotify this year in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, while he came second to Bad Bunny, who was the overall highest streaming artist in the world.

Along with the new diamond certifications, Drake now has five career diamond singles which are “God’s Plan,” “SICKO MODE” with Travis Scott, and “Life Is Good” with Future adding to “Hotline Bling” and “One Dance.”

Drake’s highest-selling song, “God’s Plan,” from his album ‘Scorpion’ was certified 15x-platinum by the RIAA and now puts him in the running for the top RIAA-certified single, which is currently 17x platinum-selling song “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X.

As for Drake’s successful year, Billboard’s year-end updates also revealed that the Canadian rapper now has a tie for the most No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with Jay-Z. His latest project, Her Loss, which saw almost all of the album charting on the Top 10, is responsible for the latest achievement.

Last week, the artist seemingly reacted to the latest milestones of his career, noting that it was loads of hard work and self-belief.

“I’m a loooong way from where I came from,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “Been such a long road you woulda thought I forgot where I came from. But on god I can jog back with my eyes closed and end up on a Park Lane run. I owe it all to the 6 and then some Who did it better here if you know one then name one Do you know how long I had to sit and wait my turn?”

DJ Khaled also reacted to the rapper’s post writing, “biggest ! And we appreciate u ! We love you ! U are a inspiration u inspire the world I appreciate u ! U my brother my friend and a inspiration! I’m never scared to show love ! I love you brother ! LOVE FOREVER! GOD DID ! DRAKE DID!” he wrote.