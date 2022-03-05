Drake Seeks Restraining Order Against Female Stalker After Threatening Email

Drake is seeking a restraining order against a woman who has been stalking him since 2017 and no doubt making his life hell if he is taking the legal route.

Women are obsessed with Drake, but while some might choose to stalk his comments section or his DMS, some have taken too much of a liking to the rapper.

This week, Drake’s legal team filed for an injunction against a woman who was previously found to have broken into the rapper’s home, drank his alcohol and slept in his bed.

The lawsuit names Mesha Collins a 29-year-old woman who has been stalking Drake for years. She was reportedly arrested for breaking into Drake’s house last year and later dared to sue the rapper claiming that she was defamed by the news reports of her arrest at his home.

The documents state that Collins has been harassing the Canadian-born rapper who has lived in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles form since 2017. She has repeatedly trespassed on his L.A. home and was arrested back in 2017 for trespass.

Drake had not gone forward with pressing charges and instead had said the woman appeared to need mental health support.

The lawsuit claims that an unhinged Collins has visited the rapper’s home several times, and she has also threatened to harm Drake and members of his family.

According to TMZ, Attorney Larry Stein, who represents Drake, also says that the woman has sent a series of emails last month where she also threatened him and said, “[Drake should] put a bullet through your head now bitch.”

The restraining order is seeking to protect Drake, his son, Adonis, and parents Sandy Graham; and Dennis Graham.

In the meantime, the restraining order comes months after the court threw out Collins’s $4 billion defamation and invasion of privacy lawsuit against Drake.

In court documents, Drake said he didn’t know who the woman was and did not defame her.

“In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there. At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name,” he wrote in court documents.

“I understand that [Collins] filed a lawsuit against me in August 2021. When this lawsuit was filed and served on me, I learned that Plaintiff is the same person who broke into my house in Los Angeles in April 2017.”

Drake’s lawyer had said Collins was attempting to use the lawsuit as a means of access to the rapper. She tried to re-file the same lawsuit last month but was denied by the court.