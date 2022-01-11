Drake Gives Kodak Black His Flowers Following A Big Comeback Year

Kodak Black is again being reminded by Drake that he has something special to leave this generation when it comes to his music.

The Pompano Beach rapper certainly had a big comeback year in 2021 and he even at one point name himself the biggest comeback of the year following a mountain of legal troubles. Still, Kodak Black shines on the music front with a string of hits and emerged triumph in the courts following a surprised pardon.

The Certified Lover Boy Rapper, who was named Billboard Artist of the Decade last year, knows something about hits and making good music. It seems too that Drake knows when someone has the potential to become one of the greats in music.

On Monday, he once again shared his belief in Kodak Black as one of the greatest rappers of this current generation.

Kodak has been making waves with his music, and on Monday, he again added another notch on his belt as his song “Super Gremlin” peaked on the Billboard Top 10 list. The song has been on the charts for nine consecutive weeks. The song is also the No. 1 song on Apple Music, YouTube, and Soundcloud.

While on live on Monday, Drake popped in to share his admiration for the Florida artist. “You really all that for this generation and the next one if we being honest,” Drake said in a comments on Kodak’s IG Live which was pinned by the South Florida rapper.

This is not the first time that Drake is letting Kodak knows that he rates him. In 2018, the Florida rapper had shared a screenshot of a series of texts the Canadian rapper had sent him where he shared that Kodak’s album “Dying to Live” was one of the best albums he has heard.

“Bro your album really one of my favorites in the last five years,” Drake said in one of the texts.

He continued, “The bars you are rapping about friends and your purpose is so pure.”

Kodak was pardoned by outgoing President Donald Trump in 2021 and has seen been releasing music while simultaneously working on his personal goals. Last year, the rapper completed his 90-day drug rehabilitation program mandated by the court as part of his release conditions.

In addition, Kodak Black maintained good behaviors except for an incident on New Year’s Day when he was charged for trespassing in his old community.

This is not the first time that Drake praised Kodak Black for his skills and influence on the culture. In May last year, the Toronto native caked Kodak a poet and nicknamed him the “oracle.”

“Man you always give me that inspiration,” Drizzy wrote while adding, “’Real POET’…. ‘Oracle.’”