Drake Gets History Lessons After Saying 2020 ‘hardest year in human history’

Drake made a bold statement that 2020 was the hardest year in human history and fans quickly gave him some history lessons.

A video of Drake in an interview has gone viral with a quote from the Canadian rapper irking some people. The rapper is seen with short hair, and his signature heart design faded into the front of his hairline, which suggests the video is from sometime last year as he donned the special cut to celebrate his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album.

It’s the statement that Drake makes that has people up in arms as the rapper appears to be speaking about the year 2020 and says it is the worst year in human history.

Now, the Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on countries across the world, with 6.4 million people dying and more than 603 million being infected from the virus. Many countries shut down and banned gatherings to stop the virus. As a result, countries are now dealing with an economic downturn as inflation rises, and the cost of living goes up. Some countries were also hard hit, and many people also lost their lives to Covid.

“The hardest year maybe in human history that we’ve ever been through,” he begins while the video cuts to ominous music with an empty street, and the camera zooms in on a sign that says, “If you want live music back, wear a mask.”

“Forget music, as a people like, the hardest time to ever connect with people, relate to people,” the rapper says in an ominous tone.

It’s unclear where the video is from or what interview it was, but many people took to social media to school the Toronto rapper.

“This is why ppl have to study history because wtf,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Wait till he hear about slavery and segregation,” another said. “Don’t say human history, say in your lifetime. Far worst have gone on. SMH Aubrey,” another told him.

Some of the rapper’s fans did speak up in his defense.

“He meant for this generation,” one person said. “He said that we’ve ever lived through. He must’ve meant our generation,” another said.