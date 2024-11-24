Entrega di plach'i number 2025 lo bay segun afspraak Clientenan por gana e Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2024 of 200 mil Dollar cash CEDEHM ta organizando un charla riba Dia Mundial di Hende Homber riba diamars 19 di November Prome Minister a reuni cu delegacion di IMF cu ta na Aruba den cuadro di normanan financiero Corte Superior a declara confisca 46 bara di oro na balor di mas di 8 miyon florin Fundacion Movemento ta Bida Song Festival y fiesta bailabel diadomingo proximo
Dozens killed as Israel attacks central Beirut, hospital and mosque in Gaza 

24 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Palestinians take cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air attack on the al-Faruq Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Saturday [Mohammed Saber/EPA]

Published On 24 Nov 202424 Nov 2024

Israeli forces issue new evacuation orders for Gaza City’s Shujayea, prompting hundreds of Palestinians to flee after a day in which 38 people were killed across the enclave.
The death toll from Israel’s attack on central Beirut rose to 20, as rescuers continued to comb the rubble for survivors. At least 66 others were wounded.

 

