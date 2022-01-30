Home
Dowieman muzikaal ten grave gedragen
Reading
Dowieman muzikaal ten grave gedragen
January 30, 2022
Dowieman muzikaal ten grave gedragen
The content originally appeared on:
In OCER waren zaterdag meer dan honderd man aanwezig om de laatste eer te bewijzen aan de 'Vader van de Surinaamse Reggae en Dancehall' Desmond 'Dowieman' Lewis. De in Guyana geboren artiest en bandleider van de legendarische band Reinforcement, heeft langer dan dertig jaar in Suriname gewoond en zijn krachten gegeven om de Surinaamse muziek op een hoger niveau te tillen.
