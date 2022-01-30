Dowieman muzikaal ten grave gedragen

Dowieman muzikaal ten grave gedragen
In OCER waren zaterdag meer dan honderd man aanwezig om de laatste eer te bewijzen aan de ‘Vader van de Surinaamse Reggae en Dancehall’ Desmond ‘Dowieman’ Lewis. De in Guyana geboren artiest en bandleider van de legendarische band Reinforcement, heeft langer dan dertig jaar in Suriname gewoond en zijn krachten gegeven om de Surinaamse muziek op een hoger niveau te tillen.
