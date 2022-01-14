Dos persona mas a fayece debi na Covid-19: un no tabata vacuna y e otro a haya 1 dosis

Dos persona mas a fayece debi na Covid-19: un no tabata vacuna y e otro a haya 1 dosis
Actualmente na Aruba tin 42 persona interna  — *517 caso nobo registra diahuebs
