DJ Khaled, Skillibeng Working On New Music & Chow Down Jamaican Food

DJ Khaled ensure Skillibeng eat good before getting down to business in the studio.

Skillibeng has been on the rise since signing with record label RCA earlier this year, and he has been rubbing shoulders with some of hip hop’s finest, including We The Best CEO DJ Khaled.

On Wednesday, both men were seen in the studio vibing as they sparked speculations that Skillibeng had new music coming. DJ Khaled is not an artist, and he has long given up being a DJ. However, his role as a producer has seen him working with artists like Nicki Minaj, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and many others and his accomplishments are many, with him even receiving respect from the likes of Kanye West.

Now, Skillibeng is next on the list as his career grows in the United States. DJ Khaled, who has an unending love affair with Jamaica and all things Jamaican, was seen hosting the “Crocodile Teeth” artiste at his home.

Khaled’s chef is seen in one video telling Skillibeng that a Jamaican meal was prepared for him and his team to enjoy. The table spread included curry goat, oxtail, rice and peas, and even lobster with Jamaican patty.

The other dishes were escovitch fish and jerk chicken, as Khaled urged the young Jamaican to make himself at home while the chef told him that the meal was made for them to have a taste of home.

DJ Khaled dine with Skillibeng

Khaled’s hospitality is never unnoticed as he is often treated the same in Jamaica when he visits with his family.

In the meantime, Skillibeng recently released his five-track EP, Mr. Universe, earlier this month, and he has been very busy touring and promoting the project, one of his singles, “Whap whap,” has been receiving massive airplay and love from fans abroad.

Very little was revealed in the Instagram posts about the St Thomas native’s studio session with the American record producer. However, DJ Khaled did say in his captions that he is in album mode.

While Skillibeng has not shared any detail about the link-up, DJ Khaled ensured that everyone knew he was in album mode as he often shares with his extravagant posts.

“SKILLI GOING CRAZY IN HERE ! Album mode, it’s special!” Khaled captioned a video of Skillibeng in front of a mic.

In the meantime, Skillibeng is set to release his next studio album in the summer. He is scheduled to continue touring and performing for Mr. Universe in June.

DJ Khaled has adopted Jamaica and vice versa as his second national and is often proclaimed to be a “Yard Man” on Instagram. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the phrase “Yard man,” it means you’re from Jamaica or of Jamaican descent. Khaled often credits Jamaican music culture for giving him his first big break in music when he was a struggling DJ in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

These days, he makes it a point of duty to include reggae and dancehall music on his projects and even regularly shoots music videos in Jamaica while giving back to the culture that gave him a platform.