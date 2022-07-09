DJ Khaled Announces “God Did” Album From Jamaica With Star-Studded Lineup

The wait is over, DJ Khaled has released the title for his highly anticipated 13th studio album, God Did.

DJ Khaled released an inspirational and moving trailer for his upcoming project via his social media platforms on Wednesday, which featured a host of popular faces. He hinted at some of the features that would likely be on the album, showing footage of himself, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Future, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, and 21 Savage.

Khaled released the video along with the caption, “I made this album for all the believers and non-believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you?”

God Did was inspired by Khaled’s mantra that he has been popularizing for the better part of the last three years, a phrase that has been adopted by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industry, such as comedian Kevin Hart and NBA legend Lebron James.

The 46-year-old will release God Did after his last project Khaled Khaled in 2021, which was also equally star-studded, having the likes of Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and more.

The album, however, was met with mixed reviews from music critics. Despite this, Khaled Khaled debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, earning 93,000 album-equivalent units, and became the DJs third Us number one on the chart.

God Did will be released through record labels We The Best Music Group/Epic Records, and though no release date has been set, fans have reacted to the social media post expressing their eagerness for the album’s release.

DJ Khaled was recently in Jamaica, where he linked up with popular Dancehall artistes Skillibeng and Shane O.