Dipsey Rapper Cam’ron Thank Fans While Mourning Late Mother

Rapper Cam’ron shared with the hip-hop community that his mother, Fredericka Giles, passed away.

Giles was 67 at the time but appeared to have been hospitalized due to illness. Cam’ron hinted in a lengthy post honoring his mother and expressing shock at her untimely passing. On Saturday (February 18), the rapper shared that he was speechless with grief at losing his mother, who fought for good health since 2007 when she experienced a stroke at an early age.

“In 2007 my mom had a stroke leaving her partially paralyzed on her left side and a speech impediment, but if you followed her or was her friend on social media you would never know any of that,” Cam’ron wrote. “She was witty, funny, intelligent, sarcastic and outspoken,” the rapper said in the lengthy post.

“People would say ‘cam I know you’re writing ya moms captions’ and I wasn’t. I would see my moms captions and say ‘where are you learning this?’ (Lingo) she’s [sic] tell me “be easy lil homie’ lol. So I’m so sad to inform you guys of her passing,” he reminisced.

Cam’ron shared that his mother’s nickname was Virgie, and she was well-known, where she had a community of people that supported her. The rapper said he had not wanted to speak on her death but wanted to inform her community.

“I wasn’t going to share this because I’m in a lot of pain and Didn’t think it was anyones business,” the Dipset rapper. “But thinking about it, I really wanted to thank you all for making my moms days and nights for the last decade or so. Social media was her go-to for, entertainment, news, general gossip etc. She would send me anything she thought I should know, about me or not, good or bad.”

“She also had friends on here she fight me about,” Cam added about his mom’s presence on social media. “If I had a show anywhere (Boston, cali, texas etc) and she’d say ‘yo my friend is gonna be at the show get him/her in!’ And I’d say ‘mom you don’t know these people’ she’d say ‘yes I do that’s my friend’ (me) ‘you never even met them’ (her) ‘I SAID GET THEM IN!!!’ Lol and I would.”

The Dipset rapper’s mother is also well-known to fans after making a guest appearance on the song “Me, My Moms & Jimmy” on her son’s album, ‘Confessions Of Fire’ released in 1998.

Cam’ron shared that his mother was hospitalized the past week as he recollected their conversations about her missing his birthday post and them spending her last moments together.