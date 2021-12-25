Diamars lo tin nobena na honor di San Hudas Thadeo na Santa Cruz

ORANJESTAD (AAN): Diamars 19 di October venidero lo cuminza e nobena na honor di San Hudas Thadeo, “E Santo di Speranza”, patrono di esnan desespera…
