Diabierna awor lo tin e ultimo Rosario Bibo na Alto Vista

ORANJESTAD (AAN): Diabierna awo, 19 di november, lo tin otro Rosario Bibo na kapel di Alto Vista pa 7 or y mey di anochi.
