Entrante dialuna 6 juni 2022

ORANJESTAD (AAN): Cuerpo policial kier a informa cu entrante dialuna 6 juni 2022, departamento di rijbewijs ta cuminsa tuma peticion di beursalen cu ta desea di pasa nan examen prome cu nan bai studia den exterior. Departamento di rijbewijs lo tin dianan specifico pa examen pa Beursalen

Pa e Beursalen por haya un afspraak e siguiente pasonan ta aplicabel :

– manda mail na This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

– Den e subject di e mail mester pone : Beursalen

– Candidato mester tin 18 aña

– Candidato mester manda prueba di aceptacion di e school di exterior.