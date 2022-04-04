Denroy Morgan Cause Of Death, State-like Funeral Service For April 8 – 9

The Morgan family patriarch will be laid to rest on April 8th and 9th, 2022, in a regal state-like funeral similar to what top officials in Jamaica receive when they die.

A program of the funeral activities was exclusively shared with Urban Islandz, which outlines the two-day activities that mark the send-off for Morgan, who died on March 4, 2022.

Morgan is the father of the members of the prominent reggae band Morgan Heritage. Denroy Morgan passed away after a long battle with cancer at his Lawrenceville, Georgia home, surrounded by his children and extended family members.

Morgan leaves behind 104 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The Programme shows that on the first day, April 8, his body will be available for viewing at the National Indoor Sports Centre from 11 AM – 1 PM followed by a funeral service with opening prayers by the Ethiopian Orthodox Coptic Church.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness will give opening remarks, after which there will be dedications from family members and friends. There is also a pre-recorded video message from his friends Iyanla Vanzant and Kendall Minter, while the Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange will give the closing remarks.

A part of the funeral will feature a celebration of the life of Mr. Morgan will see musical interludes from the Nyahbinghi Drummers and live Band or Track Performances by his Industry Friends.

After that, the singer will be taken to Perry’s Funeral Home until his internment on April 9.

To mark his final send-off, the singer will have a motorcade from Perry’s funeral home with stops at Spanish Town Square, the 21 Tribes of Israel Headquarters on Hope Road, where he was a former member, and at Morant Bay, St. Thomas.

The motorcade is expected to arrive at the Morgan family home- Heritage Estate in Port Morant, St Thomas around 1 PM, where there will be a benediction prayer by the Ethiopian Orthodox Coptic Church for which he was an ambassador for North and South America.

Following that, there will be a celebration which will include lunch for family and guests, followed by music by Perry’s Sound System until late into the night.

Ras Denroy Morgan left Jamaica in 1965 at the age of 19 and traveled to the United States to become a musician. There he was instrumental in the creation of the Black Eagles, a New York City reggae band in the 1970s. Thereafter he launched into a solo career that has left his name in the history books.

The Billboard chart-topper is also famously known for his large family, which includes 30 children, some of whom have continued the musical traditions of the family and formed singing groups like The Dreads, LMS, and the Grammy-winning internationally acclaimed roots and culture band, Morgan Heritage.

The latter has made the Morgan family internationally known and includes members Peter “Peetah” Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy “Gramps” Morgan, Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan, and Memmalatel “Mr Mojo” Morgan.