Den e dianan aki hopi hende a bay botica pa busca zelftest di Covid

The content originally appeared on: Diario
ORANJESTAD (AAN): Algo cu a keda confirma na DIARIO door di un sondeo den diferente botica na Aruba ta cu mas y mas hende ta haciendo e asina yama zelftest di Covid-19.
Parce cu practicamente na tur botica na Aruba e zelftest ta ‘sold out’ y cu awor den weekend of te otro siman un cargamento ta yega Aruba.
Por ripara cu hopi hende no kier bay para den rij largo pa bay test y ta prefera di bay test nan mes na cas.
Mientrastanto, na otro banda, tin esnan cu no kier test apesar cu nan tin sintomanan. Tin cu ta prefera keda cas isola mientras cu e sintomanan ta disparce. Pero tambe tin esnan cu ta cana rond plamando e virus.
Importante ta cu si bo tin sintoma pa bay test. Si bo no kier para den rij largo, cumpra un test y haci e test bo mes. Si tin e posibilidad, yama DVG y bay test center. Esey ya e miho manera pa evita plama e virus di Covid-19.