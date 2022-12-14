Defending champs France whip Morocco in semi

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

France’s Randal Kolo Muani scores his side’s second goal during the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Wednesday. (AP PHOTO)

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS France whipped Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday, in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final contest, at the Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar.

The 2018 winners took the lead after five minutes when left-back Theo Hernandez pounced on a loose ball to slot home a left-footed shot past Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Substitute winger Randal Kolo Muani doubled France’s lead in the 79th minute. Less than a minute after replacing Ousmane Dembele, Muani collected a ball in the penalty box and finished from close range.

Morocco, who were the first African team to reach the semi-final round of the World Cup, lost a few key players to injury, and they were unable to withstand their more experienced opponents.

France will be looking to become the second team to win back-to-back World Cup titles, since Brazil (1958 and 1962). They will turn their attention towards Sunday’s final, where they will face Argentina, who brushed aside Croatia 3-0 in the first semi on Tuesday.

NewsAmericasNow.com