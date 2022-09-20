The content originally appeared on: Diario
The swirling and shimmering leaf
Lands softly
Debbie
Deborah Ann Taylor Williams
“Debbie”
*29-05-41 – †18-09-22
Condolences may be offered at Aurora Funeral Home on Thursday, September 22 from 6 to 8 PM.
Please wear cheerful colors. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Debbie’s choice would be The Donkey Sanctuary or Fundacion pa Nos Communidad.
A box will be available.
Cremation will take place privately.
A Celebration Of Life will be organized at a later date.