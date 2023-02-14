Debe man dies in truck accident, days after birthday

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police officers at the scene of a fatal accident along the M2 Ring road, near La Fortune road where Selwyn Khan lost his life on Tuesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

An accident on Tuesday afternoon involving two trucks left one driver dead and the other injured.

Dead is Selywn Khan, who turned 42 on February 8. He lived at Debe Trace in Debe.

The crash happened at around 1.15 pm on the M2 Ring Road, near the La Fortune Road.

He was heading toward Debe in a two-tonne truck with materials including pieces of wood in the tray.

The other driver, from Barrackpore, was driving a trailer truck, without a trailer, heading in the opposite direction, and lost control of it.

The truck crossed the wet road and crashed head-on into Khan’s truck. On impact, both trucks landed on the same side of the road in an overgrown area.

Undertakers remove the body of Selwyn Khan who died in the fatal accident along the M2 Ring road, near La Fortune road on Tuesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Khan died on the spot in the driver’s seat.

Police from San Fernando police station and the La Romaine police post, among them PCs Mahadeo, Jugoon and Laloo, visited the scene.

The survivor was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

