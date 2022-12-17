Deadly domestic dispute: Woman chopped to death, another in hospital Loop Jamaica

One woman is now dead, another is in hospital and a man is reportedly on the run following a domestic dispute in a section of Bull Bay, St Andrew on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Sonia Campbell of Vershon Gully in Bull Bay. She was reportedly chopped during a domestic dispute with her common-law partner.

Reports from the police are the Campbell was at home shortly before 9pm when she got into a dispute with her common-law partner, who allegedly chopped her all over her body.

Another woman, who was in Campbell’s home at the time, attempted to intervene and she, too, received chop wounds.

Both women were taken to hospital where Campbell was pronounced dead and the other woman admitted.

Campbell’s common-law partner is now being sought by the police.