The content originally appeared on: Diario

The LORD is my shepherd;

I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures:

he leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul:

he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness

for his name’s sake.

Psalm 23;1-3

With deep sorrow we announce the death of our beloved:

Daniel Anselmo van Heyningen

Sunrise 19th of June 1950

Sunset 05th of February 2023

Date and place of the funeral will be announced later

We regret to inform you that we do not receive condolences at home.

Staff y personal of Ad Patres funeral home & Crematorium

extends our most sincere condolences to the bereaved family.