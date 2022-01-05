Dancehall Artiste Quada Murder Trial Gets May 2023 Date

Not everyone can start the new year off with a clean slate, and well, that’s the case for Jamaican deejay Quada. 22 year old is to reappear at downtown’s Supreme Court on May 22, 2023, for his murder trial.

Quada, born Shacquelle Clarke, was charged with murder on April 19, 2019, for his involvement in the mob murder and arson of Miguel Williams in Sterling Heights St. Andrew. The dancehall artiste was arrested and charged on January 15, 2021, and released on January 17 on $500,000 bail.

According to police reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams’s house and beat him before placing tires around his body. They later lit the man on fire, burning him beyond recognition. The crowd was believed to be exacting vigilante justice for the murder of Shantae Skyers, 8, a student of Red Hills Primary School.

The 8-year-old girl was reported missing in April 2019. Skyers’ body was found in Sterling Castle Heights several days later. Quada is one of four persons charged in connection to Williams’ killing.

According to Bianca Samuels, Attorney-at-law representing Quada and the other three members, the arson charge was dismissed on their previous court appearance.

“I made an application on behalf of Mr Clarke to the effect that the prosecution did not present a prima facie case against him for the offence of arson. The court agreed and so he was only committed for the offence of murder,” she explained.

She continued,” I made that application on behalf of Kiesha Thyme, who is a co-accused in the matter, to the same effect, regarding arson. She is represented by Mr Ian Davis but he was not present and asked me to hold for him. Counsel, Miss Sasha Shaw, who appeared for Ms Cassandra Fisher, also made the same application. Both applications were also successful.”

Queda is most popularly known for his hit singles Control, and Best Friend first rose to popularity in 2018 for his viral hits School Days and Celebration. Since then, he was signed to Popcaan’s Unruly Camp. In December of 2021, the artist announced his departure from the camp to become the CEO of his own label, Wellbad Entertainment. However, it seems his luck has run out as he is now in the headlines for a murder case set for May of next year.